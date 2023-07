This week Prime Minister Mitsotakis presented his new government’s vision for Greece over the next few years, pledging to step up the pace of reforms in order to take Greece to the next level.

Nikos Efstathiou, a journalist and author in Greece and the deputy editor in chief at the weekly magazine LiFO, joins Thanos Davelis to look at Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ ambitious agenda as his second term kicks off.