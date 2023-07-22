PODCASTS

Erdogan looks to the West and the Gulf amid economic challenges

This month Turkey’s President Erdogan finally ended his opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership bid after months of brinkmanship and threats, while this week saw him travel to the oil-rich Gulf in a bid to attract investment and bolster his country’s ailing economy.

Prof. Henri Barkey, the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and Adjunct Senior Fellow for Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how Erdogan’s real problem, and the reason behind his decision on Sweden’s NATO membership and his engagement with the Gulf, is the enormous economic challenge that Turkey is facing – much of it his own doing.

