PODCASTS

A ‘bold agenda’ in Greek-Turkish relations

A ‘bold agenda’ in Greek-Turkish relations

Last week, a day after meeting with Turkish President Erdogan at the NATO summit, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the promotion of a “bold agenda” in Greek-Turkish relations with the ultimate aim of bringing the issue of the delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this new agenda in Greek-Turkish relations, look at the difficult road leading to the Hague, and more. 

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship
PODCASTS

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship

The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus
PODCASTS

The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus

Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo
PODCASTS

Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

Does Erdogan’s NATO move signal a pivot away from Russia and toward the West?
PODCASTS

Does Erdogan’s NATO move signal a pivot away from Russia and toward the West?

Is the Turkey-NATO deal on Sweden a Pyrrhic victory?
PODCASTS

Is the Turkey-NATO deal on Sweden a Pyrrhic victory?

The Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting and the potential for a reset in Greek-Turkish relations
PODCASTS

The Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting and the potential for a reset in Greek-Turkish relations