Last week, a day after meeting with Turkish President Erdogan at the NATO summit, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the promotion of a “bold agenda” in Greek-Turkish relations with the ultimate aim of bringing the issue of the delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this new agenda in Greek-Turkish relations, look at the difficult road leading to the Hague, and more.