This year marks the centenary of the Lausanne Treaty, a treaty that has survived a number of twists and turns in world history. Bruce Clark, a contributor to The Economist and the author of “Twice A Stranger: How Mass Expulsion Forged Modern Greece and Turkey” and “Athens, City of Wisdom,” joins Thanos Davelis to look at what the Treaty of Lausanne has meant on either side of the Aegean.