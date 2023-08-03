PODCASTS

The Beleri case: ‘For us, freedom is not self-evident’

On March 11, 2023, the night before municipal elections in Albania, the then candidate for mayor of Himare, the ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri, and his aide, Pantelis Kokavesis, were arrested by the police. Months later, and while he has already been elected mayor, Beleri remains in pre-trial detention. Yiannis Souliotis, a journalist with Kathimerini who spoke with Beleri from prison, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss his exclusive interview with the imprisoned mayor of Himare.

