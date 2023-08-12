A diplomatic restart between Athens and Tripoli?

After several years of virtually nonexistent relations, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis spoke on the phone Wednesday with Najla Mangoush, the interim foreign minister of the government of national unity in Tripoli. Athens’ willingness to restart relations comes at a time when Ankara is also taking steps toward rapprochement with countries in the region – like Egypt – and with actors in eastern Libya. Expert Aya Burweila joins Thanos Davelis to look at these latest developments and break down what they mean for Libya and the region.