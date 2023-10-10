Turkey and its connection to Hamas

This weekend Hamas – designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the UK, as well as other powers – launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, with its fighters entering communities near the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of residents and taking dozens of hostages.

While the attack has spawned fears of a wider Middle East war, it is also putting the spotlight on not only Iran’s sponsoring of Hamas, but also on Turkey, which has become a sponsor of Hamas in recent years and a major hub of Hamas operations. Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to explore this connection between Turkey and Hamas.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.