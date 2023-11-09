Is SYRIZA on the verge of splitting? Kasselakis and the internal strife in Greece’s main opposition

Since Stefanos Kasselakis was elected as the new leader of Syriza, the party has been riven with internal strife and tensions. Key party members have either announced their departure from the party or been pushed out, while members of the “Umbrella” faction, which represents the left-wing opposition within the party and include figures like former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos, are reportedly ready to press the “split” button.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to look at whether Greece’s main opposition is on the brink of splitting, and break down what the internal issues in SYRIZA mean for the party and for Greece’s political scene.