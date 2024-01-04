The increasingly volatile crisis unfolding in the Red Sea

On Wednesday the US and a host of international allies warned that Iran-backed Houthi militants will face “consequences” if they continue to “threaten lives” and disrupt trade in the Red Sea. Earlier this week, what’s become an increasingly volatile crisis gained a new dimension as Iran sent a warship to the region, escalating tensions.

Bradley Bowman, the senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the big picture amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea, including what this could mean for the Eastern Mediterranean.