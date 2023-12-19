From the Western Balkans to Ukraine: Is EU enlargement fashionable again?

Last week European leaders focused on EU enlargement, from the Western Balkans to Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia. While the EU wants closer ties with these countries, it has also made it clear that it expects reforms, particularly when it comes to issues related to the rule of law and justice.

Dimitar Bechev, a research fellow at Carnegie Europe, where he focuses on Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe and a lecturer at Oxford’s School of Global and Area Studies, joins Thanos Davelis to look at these latest developments, and break down why he believes there are no quick fixes for EU enlargement.