PODCASTS

From the Western Balkans to Ukraine: Is EU enlargement fashionable again?

From the Western Balkans to Ukraine: Is EU enlargement fashionable again?

Last week European leaders focused on EU enlargement, from the Western Balkans to Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia. While the EU wants closer ties with these countries, it has also made it clear that it expects reforms, particularly when it comes to issues related to the rule of law and justice.

Dimitar Bechev, a research fellow at Carnegie Europe, where he focuses on Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe and a lecturer at Oxford’s School of Global and Area Studies, joins Thanos Davelis to look at these latest developments, and break down why he believes there are no quick fixes for EU enlargement.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Berlin, Athens, and the Beleri case
PODCASTS

Berlin, Athens, and the Beleri case

Greek soccer goes behind closed doors amid crackdown on fan violence
PODCASTS

Greek soccer goes behind closed doors amid crackdown on fan violence

How Greece slashed its unemployment rate
PODCASTS

How Greece slashed its unemployment rate

Is Erdogan’s ‘transformation’ vis-a-vis Greece genuine?
PODCASTS

Is Erdogan’s ‘transformation’ vis-a-vis Greece genuine?

Is it time to reconsider Turkey’s NATO membership?
PODCASTS

Is it time to reconsider Turkey’s NATO membership?

Mitsotakis and Erdogan commit to ‘calm waters’ in the Aegean
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis and Erdogan commit to ‘calm waters’ in the Aegean