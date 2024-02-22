PODCASTS

Is European defense becoming a necessity?

As Western leaders gathered in Munich this weekend for the Munich Security Conference, warnings about Russian President Putin’s possible next moves were mixed with Europe’s growing concerns that it could soon be abandoned by the United States as aid to Ukraine is stalled in Congress and former President Trump casts doubts on America’s commitment to NATO.

Max Bergmann, the director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program and the Stuart Center in Euro-Atlantic and Northern European Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), joins Thanos Davelis to look at these concerns and explore whether European defense has now become a necessity. 

