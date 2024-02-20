PODCASTS

Focus on Greece: From the strategic dialogue with the US to the letter of assurances

Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper just reported on the contents of the final draft of a letter from the State Department to Congress that implies that the F-16 and F-35 sales to Turkey and Greece come with conditions, refuting Ankara’s narrative that no such letter existed. This letter comes on the heels of a two week period in DC that put the spotlight on the US-Greece relationship, from the Strategic Dialogue to the 5th Southeast Europe and Eastern Mediterranean forum.

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to break down these important developments from Washington, DC, and look at what message they send about US-Greece ties.

