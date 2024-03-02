PODCASTS

SYRIZA and Greece’s center left: Crisis and the challenge of unity

This past weekend SYRIZA held a 4 day convention that was filled with drama and chaos, with both its identity as well as its leadership being challenged. With a new leadership race narrowly avoided, the question remains if there is a leader in the fragmented center left that can unite the opposition. At the same time, recent polling shows an increase in support for parties to the right of New Democracy.

Political scientist and expert Panos Koliastasis joins Thanos Davelis to look at this ongoing crisis in SYRIZA and the broader center left, while breaking down the latest polls and the message they send ahead of European elections. 

