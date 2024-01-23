Is postal voting a step towards deepening Greek democracy?

On Monday Greece introduced a bill that would allow for voting by mail, a long-standing request of diaspora Greeks and a measure that has been applied in almost all modern democracies. Interior Minister Niki Kerameus said the reform will make it easier to exercise the right to vote and will deepen democracy.

Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini’s English edition, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this latest step by the Mitsotakis government, and break down what it could mean for Greek democracy and for diaspora Greeks.