Cyprus’ central role in the Gaza humanitarian corridor

On Friday the US, EU, Cyprus, and other countries involved formally announced their backing for a sea aid corridor to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, built around a proposal developed by Cyprus last year. The move follows President Biden’s announcement in the State of the Union of a plan for the US military to establish a temporary port on the coast of Gaza to significantly widen the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Cyprus, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this humanitarian corridor and Cyprus’ central role in it. 

