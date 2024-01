Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the letter leaders of the Hellenic Caucus sent to US President Joe Biden calling on him to invite Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to the White House to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, and provide a look ahead at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ upcoming visit to New York and Chicago.