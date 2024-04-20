PODCASTS

Greece’s economic rebound and the challenges ahead

Since emerging from its international bailouts and a decade-long economic crisis, the Greek economy is now surging. Despite the positive outlook, many Greeks are still struggling from the crisis. Nikos Vettas, the General Director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research and Professor of Economics at the Athens University of Economics and Business, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this economic rebound and explore the challenges ahead. 

Economy
