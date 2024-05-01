An ocean of potential: Greece, the US, and the Our Ocean conference

Politicians, scientists and organizations from all over the world were in Athens this April as Greece hosted the 9th International Our Ocean Conference. Greece, the US, and all stakeholders made some 450 commitments totalling billions of dollars for the protection of the oceans and seas, including two new marine parks in the Aegean and the Ionian seas.

The State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Ocean, Fisheries and Polar Affairs Dr. Mahlet Mesfin joins Thanos Davelis to look back at the key takeaways from the Our Ocean conference in Athens, and explore how protecting the oceans is a space where the US and Greece can expand their already strong ties.