109 years since the Armenian Genocide: Is history repeating itself?

With commemorations of the Armenian Genocide taking place across the world, there is a renewed fear that the lessons of “Never Again” have been forgotten following Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh and its continued threats.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, joins Thanos Davelis to talk about the threats facing Armenians in the Caucasus today, and to look at what steps the US can take to give meaning to the words “Never Again”.