PODCASTS

109 years since the Armenian Genocide: Is history repeating itself?

109 years since the Armenian Genocide: Is history repeating itself?

With commemorations of the Armenian Genocide taking place across the world, there is a renewed fear that the lessons of “Never Again” have been forgotten following Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh and its continued threats.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, joins Thanos Davelis to talk about the threats facing Armenians in the Caucasus today, and to look at what steps the US can take to give meaning to the words “Never Again”. 

History
READ MORE
Thucydides, NATO and the new era of great power politics
PODCASTS

Thucydides, NATO and the new era of great power politics

Quest for an antique reveals Thessaloniki’s multilayered past
PODCASTS

Quest for an antique reveals Thessaloniki’s multilayered past

Lord Byron and the Greek Revolution
PODCASTS

Lord Byron and the Greek Revolution

Chios, the mastic trade, and the ties between Greece and the Arab world
PODCASTS

Chios, the mastic trade, and the ties between Greece and the Arab world

Changes to Greece’s Golden Visa scheme
PODCASTS

Changes to Greece’s Golden Visa scheme

The ‘spectacular turnaround’ in investments in Greece
PODCASTS

The ‘spectacular turnaround’ in investments in Greece