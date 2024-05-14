North Macedonia’s new president triggers diplomatic spat with Greece

North Macedonia’s new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, has sparked a diplomatic crisis with Greece following her decision during her swearing-in ceremony to refer to her country simply as “Macedonia” rather than the constitutional name “North Macedonia.”

Prime Minister Mitsotakis slammed her decision, warning that further violations of the Prespes Agreement could jeopardize Skopje’s ambitions for EU membership.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s Southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this latest diplomatic spat and its broader implications for Athens, Skopje, the Prespes Agreement, and the region.