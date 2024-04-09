Thucydides, NATO and the new era of great power politics

The last decade Thucydides has moved to the center of the discussion, with concepts like the “Thucydides trap” debated in policy circles in Washington, DC when looking at how to navigate US relations with a rising China in what appears to be a new era of great power competition.

So what can Thucydides tell us about our world today?

This was the focus of a recent event in Athens at the Institute of International Relations featuring Professor Andrew Novo, a scholar of ancient and modern Mediterranean history and strategic studies.

Andrew Novo joins Thanos Davelis to look at the lessons we should take away from Thucydides in a changing world.

Andrew Novo is professor of strategic studies at the National Defense University in Washington, DC. He also teaches as an adjunct at Georgetown’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, is a non-resident fellow with the Center for European Policy’s Transatlantic Defense and Security program, and is the author of numerous books, including “Restoring Thucydides: Testing Familiar Lessons and Deriving New Ones.”

All views expressed in this interview are his own and don’t reflect the views of the US government.