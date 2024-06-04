Halki Seminary: Turkey’s trail of broken promises

Over 52 years ago Turkey shut down Halki Seminary. Since then, its doors have remained shut. According to a recent report in Karar daily, a Turkish media outlet, Ankara is considering taking steps to reopen the seminary.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard promises from Turkey that it is going to reopen Halki – including Turkish President Erdogan’s broken promise to former US president Barack Obama in 2012 – as it continues to keep the seminary’s doors shut.

Georgia Logothetis, the managing director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to look into Turkey’s trail of broken promises on Halki and discuss her latest piece in The Aegean Monthly, “Halki Seminary held hostage.”