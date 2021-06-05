VIDEOS

There’s a sexual assault crisis in the military. Congress can stop it

Service members are more likely to be sexually assaulted by a fellow soldier than shot by an enemy at war. The crisis persists because of an archaic set of rules that gives commanders control over whether perpetrators are prosecuted. In this video guest essay, a Republican senator, a former military prosecutor and a survivor call for sexual assault cases to be handled by independent, specialized prosecutors.

[The New York Times]

US Defense
