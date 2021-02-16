Traffic, transportation disrupted in Athens due to snowstorm

A woman walks during a heavy snowfall in northern Athens, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The heavy snowfall in Attica disrupted road traffic and public transportation in the Greek capital on Tuesday.

A fire brigade crew was called to remove a fallen tree on Vasilissis Sophias avenue in central Athens which blocked traffic in both directions.

Problems were also reported at the metro system, with service on Line 1 (green line from Piraeus to Kifissia) suspended from Nea Ionia to Kifisia.

Trains on Line 3 (blue line) are only going as far as Doukissis Plakentias Station. Passengers going to the Athens International Airport must then transfer here to the Proastiakos railway trains to complete their journey.

Buses and trolley services are operating only in the southern suburbs of Athens, with vehicles recalled as a safety precaution due to the icy conditions on Tuesday morning.