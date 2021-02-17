NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Pfizer-BioNTech to get EU 200 million more Covid-19 shots

pfizer-biontech-to-get-eu-200-million-more-covid-19-shots

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they have finalized an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

The US and German companies said in a statement that the doses come on top of the 300 million vaccine doses initially ordered. The EU’s executive Commission has an option to request a further 100 million doses.

They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, with an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three so far to be approved for use in the EU, which faces criticism for a slow start to its vaccination campaign compared with countries such as Israel, Britain and the United States. The other two EU-approved vaccines are from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

“We are working relentlessly to support the further roll-out of vaccination campaigns in Europe and worldwide by expanding manufacturing capacity,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin noted that his company will initiate production at its new plant in Marburg, Germany, this month and has strengthened its manufacturing network with further partners.

“We are continuing to evaluate, together with governments, authorities and partners at all levels, how we might address an even higher future supply requirement for our vaccines,” he said.

Wednesday’s statement didn’t give financial details of the deal. [AP]

Coronavirus Health EU
READ MORE
eu-drugs-regulator-plans-to-fast-track-variant-modified-covid-vaccines0
NEWS

EU drugs regulator plans to fast track variant-modified Covid vaccines

eu-finalizes-second-deal-with-pfizer-for-300-mln-vaccine-doses0
NEWS

EU finalizes second deal with Pfizer for 300 mln vaccine doses

eu-chief-60-of-bloc-to-be-inoculated-by-mid-20210
NEWS

EU chief: 60% of bloc to be inoculated by mid-2021

european-regulator-no-new-vaccine-side-effects0
NEWS

European regulator: No new vaccine side effects

eu-holds-out-for-more-after-astrazeneca-offered-8-mln-extra-covid-19-shots0
NEWS

EU holds out for more after AstraZeneca offered 8 mln extra Covid-19 shots

amp-8216-every-week-counts-amp-8217-as-austria-greece-denmark-seek-quick-eu-ok-for-astrazeneca-vaccine0
NEWS

‘Every week counts’ as Austria, Greece, Denmark seek quick EU OK for AstraZeneca vaccine