disruptions-continue-in-public-transport

Disruptions continued for bus and train services in some districts of Athens on Wednesday after the heavy snowfall that carpeted the wider region on Tuesday.

Districts on the outskirts of the city, such as Kifissia, Penteli, Acharnes, Thrakomakedones and Fylis did not have full bus services due to snow on the roads and fallen trees.

According to the public transport operator OASA, the greater part of the network has been in full operation since 7 a.m. on Wednesday while work is continuing to restore the rest.

Line 1 (green line) of the Athens metro system was running normally between Piraeus and Irini station, while the rest of the line up to Kifissia is still suspended.

Lines 2 and 3 (red and blue lines) are running normally apart for the section between Doukissis Plakentias Station and the Athens Airport which has remained closed since Tuesday.

Tram services are operating normally.

For more information, passengers can contact the phone line 11185.