NEWS WEATHER

Disruptions continue in public transport

disruptions-continue-in-public-transport

Disruptions continued for bus and train services in some districts of Athens on Wednesday after the heavy snowfall that carpeted the wider region on Tuesday.

Districts on the outskirts of the city, such as Kifissia, Penteli, Acharnes, Thrakomakedones and Fylis did not have full bus services due to snow on the roads and fallen trees.

According to the public transport operator OASA, the greater part of the network has been in full operation since 7 a.m. on Wednesday while work is continuing to restore the rest.

Line 1 (green line) of the Athens metro system was running normally between Piraeus and Irini station, while the rest of the line up to Kifissia is still suspended.

Lines 2 and 3 (red and blue lines) are running normally apart for the section between Doukissis Plakentias Station and the Athens Airport which has remained closed since Tuesday.

Tram services are operating normally.

For more information, passengers can contact the phone line 11185.

Transport
READ MORE
People walk past the snowy ancient Filopapos Monument, in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
WEATHER

Heavy snow blankets the Greek capital

A woman walks during a heavy snowfall in northern Athens, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
WEATHER

Traffic, transportation disrupted in Athens due to snowstorm

kifissia-lamia-section-of-national-highway-to-close-at-7-p-m0
NEWS

Kifissia-Lamia section of national highway to close at 7 p.m.

athens-transit-company-launches-new-tourist-friendly-site0
NEWS

Athens transit company launches new tourist-friendly site

cargo-haulage-makes-up-for-lost-rail-travel-tickets0
NEWS

Cargo haulage makes up for lost rail travel tickets

two-central-athens-metro-stations-to-close-as-of-3-30-p-m0
NEWS

Two central Athens metro stations to close as of 3.30 p.m.