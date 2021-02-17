NEWS MIGRATION

Over 100 refugees flown to Germany

over-100-refugees-flown-to-germany

A total of 116 refugees from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, including 30 families with children, departed from the island of Lesvos on a charter flight to Hannover in Germany on Wednesday morning.

It was the first direct flight from an Aegean island to a European Union country under the relocation program, which is being implemented by the Migration Ministry in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, with funding from the European Commission.

Wednesday’s direct flight took place following the agreement between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the aftermath of the catastrophic fire at the Moria camp last September.

The agreement provides for the relocation of a total of 1,553 refugees from Greece to Germany.

So far, only 449 recognized refugees have left for Germany due to travel restrictions introduced due to the pandemic.

“Our country alone, and especially the five islands of the Aegean, cannot shoulder a disproportionate burden,” said Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis.

“Our country will continue to implement a strict but fair migration policy, giving asylum to those who really deserve it, but it will not be the gateway to the European Union for traffickers,” he said, noting that the relocation of the 1,553 refugees “is a great success, showing that European solidarity can be and is practical.” 

Migration
READ MORE
lawyers-give-eu-agency-notice-over-greece-migrant-pushbacks0
MIGRATION

Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

iom-creates-two-new-safe-zones-for-children-refugees-in-two-camps0
NEWS

IOM creates two new safe zones for children refugees in two camps

un-agencies-press-eu-over-alleged-migrant-pushbacks0
NEWS

UN agencies press EU over alleged migrant pushbacks

evros-residents-denounce-visiting-migration-minister0
NEWS

Evros residents denounce visiting migration minister

chios-residents-oppose-new-migrant-camp0
NEWS

Chios residents oppose new migrant camp

asylum-seekers-stuck-in-cyprus-amp-8217-cramped-camp-want-out0
NEWS

Asylum-seekers stuck in Cyprus’ cramped camp want out