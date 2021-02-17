police-probing-possible-arson-in-thessaloniki

Police on Wednesday were investigating the cause of a fire at dawn that engulfed a parked truck on Olympiados Street in the center of Thessaloniki.

The blaze was put out by firefighters and police are working on the assumption that it was arson.

Separately on Wednesday in Thessaloniki, an improvised explosive device made using a gas canister was placed at the entrance of a bank branch on Papafi Street in Toumba.

The device did not explode as it was found by bank employees, who alerted the police.