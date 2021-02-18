dozens-arrested-over-stunt-at-health-ministry

Police said Thursday that they arrested 60 out of the 65 people that were detained after they barged into the Health Ministry in central Athens in a purported act of solidarity with convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The leading member of the now defunct November 17 terror group is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years. He launched a hunger strike on January 8 to protest his transfer from a rural penitentiary in Volos to a high-security prison in central Greece.

A lawsuit was filed against the 60 for disrupting the peace and violating provisions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The incident occurred early in the morning when the perpetrators caught ministry employees by surprise and entered the building, unfurling banners, shouting slogans and scattering fliers.