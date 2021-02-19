Culture minister says was ‘deceived’ by former head of National Theatre

Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Friday she felt “deceived” by Dimitris Lignadis, the former artistic director of the National Theater who resigned earlier this month following allegations of sexual abuse.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Mendoni said that the ministry focused on the accusations against Lignadis on Thursday night, after a lawsuit was filed against him.

“With deep acting talent, he tried to convince us that he had no connection to all that,” Mendoni said of the former artistic director at the press event, calling him a “dangerous man” if the claims against him are proven.

She also said that she has instructed the prosecutor of the Supreme Court to probe all abuse allegations in Greek theater.

The main opposition has accused Mendoni of a “major cover-up attempt orchestrated by the government,” noting that the Culture Ministry did not react promptly to the media reports pointing to abuse and failed to initiate its own inquiry into the allegations.

Lignadis was appointed to the position directly by Mendoni in 13 August 2019 after scrapping a law voted by the previous SYRIZA administration which required an open competition for filling of the positions of artistic directors.

She vehemently dismissed accusations of favoritism, saying that neither she nor Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were friends with Lignadis.