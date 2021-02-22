NEWS MEDIA

Journalist of fringe publication arrested over lewd front page

journalist-of-fringe-publication-arrested-over-lewd-front-page

Journalist and publisher Stefanos Chios was arrested on Monday afternoon for violating a law on obscenity after making lewd allegations against the prime minister and the culture minister on the front page of his fringe newspaper Makeleio, linking them to an alleged sexual misconduct scandal involving prominent actor and director Dimitris Lignadis.

His arrest was ordered by a First Instance prosecutor in 

Chios, who has a history of run-ins with the law over offensive titles and language in his newspaper Makeleio, was detained by officers of the Security Police and transferred to the unit’s headquarters. 

Media Crime
READ MORE
erdogan-files-complaint-against-greek-newspaper-over-offensive-headline-anadolu-reports0
NEWS

Erdogan files complaint against Greek newspaper over offensive headline, Anadolu reports

antetokounmpo-s-accounts-hacked-investigation-underway0
NEWS

Antetokounmpo’s accounts hacked, investigation underway

media-watchdog-urges-greece-to-investigate-attacks-on-reporters0
NEWS

Media watchdog urges Greece to investigate attacks on reporters

bomb-goes-off-at-a-cyprus-media-outlet0
NEWS

Bomb goes off at a Cyprus media outlet

prosecutor-probes-media-reports-over-ngo-role0
LIGNADIS AFFAIR

Prosecutor probes media reports over NGO role

actors-rally-outside-culture-ministry0
NEWS

Actors rally outside Culture Ministry