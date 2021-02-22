journalist-of-fringe-publication-arrested-over-lewd-front-page

Journalist and publisher Stefanos Chios was arrested on Monday afternoon for violating a law on obscenity after making lewd allegations against the prime minister and the culture minister on the front page of his fringe newspaper Makeleio, linking them to an alleged sexual misconduct scandal involving prominent actor and director Dimitris Lignadis.

Chios, who has a history of run-ins with the law over offensive titles and language in his newspaper Makeleio, was detained by officers of the Security Police and transferred to the unit’s headquarters.