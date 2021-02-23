NEWS ECONOMY

Tourism Minister calls on EU to ‘move more quickly’ on vaccine passports

tourism-minister-calls-on-eu-to-move-more-quickly-on-vaccine-passports

Tourism Minister Harris Theocharis reiterated Greece’s plea to introduce vaccine certificates that will allow mass travel to resume this summer in an interview with the Financial Times published Tuesday.

“Some countries are very much preoccupied with now” he told the paper, as northern European nations appeared unwilling to look ahead. “We need to move more quickly.”

Greece’s economy is heavily reliant on international tourism and last year’s opening was not enough to mitigate the hit suffered by the industry due to the coronavirus.

The issue will be discussed at the EU summit that begins on Thursday.

Tourism EU
