Greek PM plugs jab certificate

In the run-up to the European Council meeting Thursday and Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his proposal for the introduction of a European coronavirus vaccination certificate during a teleconference Tuesday with European Union leaders.

Mitsotakis insisted that the certificate will facilitate safe travel, when epidemiological data allow the easing of restrictions. 

He also highlighted the importance of the rapid licensing of new vaccines by the competent European authorities, with respect for safety protocols, but without bureaucratic obstacles.

The leaders also exchanged views on the issue of Turkey in the run-up to the March 25-26 European Council.

