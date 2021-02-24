NEWS SHIPPING

Seamen extend strike to Thursday

seamen-extend-strike-to-thursday

Seamen’s unions announced on Wednesday they were extending their 48-hour strike for another day to Thursday. 

The presidents of 13 unions, on strike for a second consecutive day since Tuesday, said they will continue their walkout until midnight on Thursday, after a Wednesday meeting with Shipping & Island Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis. 

Mariners are protesting what they describe as the potentially negative effect of law 4714/2020 on collective labor agreements and on social insurance and syndication rights. 

A protest rally has been scheduled for 10 a.m. in the morning on Thursday, at Piraeus port near the electric railway line (ISAP) station. 

