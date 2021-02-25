Number of smokers declining, ELSTAT survey finds

The number of smokers in Greece has declined over the past decade, especially in the age group under 24 where the drop has been 52.4%, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Compared with corresponding surveys conducted by ELSTAT on 8,500 households throughout Greece in 2009, 2014 and 2019, there has been an overall decrease of daily smokers by 24.5% and occasional smokers by 38.3%.

The percentage of daily smokers is now below 25%, and 14.4% in the 15-24 age group.

Referring to the survey’s results, the chairman of the Health Ministry’s expert committee for smoking and director of the Institute of Public Health at the American College of Greece, Professor Panagiotis Behrakis, stated that the data agree with corresponding European reports.