turkish-research-vessel-sailing-in-turkish-waters

Turkish hydrographic vessel Cesme was sailing in Turkish waters and out of the Navtex zone where the vessel was dispatched a few days ago.

The vessel is scheduled to survey an area between the Greek islands of Limnos, Skyros and Alonnisos from February 18 to March 2.

Last Tuesday, sources in Turkey’s National Defense Ministry complained that Greek fighter jets had “harassed” Cesme while it was sailing in international waters in the Northern Aegean, a claim vehemently denied by Greek sources from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The same GEETHA sources said that the Hellenic Air Force carried out an exercise involving 29 aircraft in the central Aegean Sea.

They said an air space notice, or Notam, designating the area was issued on February 9, five days before Turkey’s illegal navigational warning (Navtex).