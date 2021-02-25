NEWS

PM believes tourist season will be better this year

pm-believes-tourist-season-will-be-better-this-year
[Reuters]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed hope that the tourist season in 2021 “will be much better than last year,” in an interview with the German newspaper “Suddeutsche Zeitung” published on Thursday.

“Our goal is to reach at least 50 pct of the 2019 levels,” he said, expressing the belief that the vaccination campaign in Greece, dubbed operation Eleftheria, will ensure that by May all citizens over the age of 60 but also all those with underlying diseases will have been vaccinated. 

Shortly before the teleconference of the leaders of the European Union, Suddeutsche Zeitung said that Mitsotakis “seeks to facilitate travel to the EU,” and introduce a standard EU-wide vaccination certificate for travel within the EU.

Asked how Greece would use the money from the EU Recovery Fund, the prime minister said it would help transform the Greek economy with an emphasis on digitization, increased investment and a shift to green energy, including phasing out lignite by 2028.

[ΑΝΑ-MPA]

