Judicial union weighs in on hunger strike issue

The Union of Judges and Prosecutors has called for more leniency over a transfer request by jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas – who enters the 50th day of a hunger strike today – noting that his life is in danger.

Koufodinas, 63, is serving 11 life sentences and 25 years for his role as a leading member and hitman of the now-defunct November 17 terror group. He was transferred from a low security rural prison to the high security Domokos facility in December in line with new anti-terrorism laws.

He claims his transfer was illegal and wants to be taken to Athens’ Korydallos Prison, where he had spent most of his sentence so far.

Theoretically, and according to the regulations, he should have been returned to Korydallos.

However, the Justice Ministry transferred him to Domokos, citing a spike of coronavirus in West Attica and the fact that Korydallos is supposed to be a pre-trial detention facility.

