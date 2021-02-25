sentences-upheld-for-three-convicted-of-criminal-lawyer-s-murder

On Thursday, an Athens appeals court unanimously upheld a decision by the Court of First Instance in 2019 to hand life sentences to three Albanian nationals for the murder of criminal lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos, who was gunned down in Athens in 2017.

The court had given a life sentence to Ibrahim Brahimai, who shot the lawyer, plus an additional 11 years. Claudian Lekotsai, the head of a criminal gang believed to have operated in Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, and Olti Dulce also received life sentences after being found guilty as moral instigators of the murder.