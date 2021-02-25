NEWS

Sentences upheld for three convicted of criminal lawyer’s murder

sentences-upheld-for-three-convicted-of-criminal-lawyer-s-murder

On Thursday, an Athens appeals court unanimously upheld a decision by the Court of First Instance in 2019 to hand life sentences to three Albanian nationals for the murder of criminal lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos, who was gunned down in Athens in 2017.

The court had given a life sentence to Ibrahim Brahimai, who shot the lawyer, plus an additional 11 years. Claudian Lekotsai, the head of a criminal gang believed to have operated in Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, and Olti Dulce also received life sentences after being found guilty as moral instigators of the murder.

Crime Justice
READ MORE
cyprus-sexual-abuse-complaints-hit-double-digits0
#METOO

Cyprus: Sexual abuse complaints hit double digits

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
JUSTICE

More victims expected to come forward in high-profile rape case

prosecutor-probes-media-reports-over-ngo-role0
LIGNADIS AFFAIR

Prosecutor probes media reports over NGO role

[InTime News]
SOCIETY

Fresh allegations jolt theater world

teen-brothers-accused-of-assault-released-but-under-strict-terms0
NEWS

Teen brothers accused of assault released, but under strict terms

dangerous-fugitive-nabbed-in-northern-greece0
NEWS

Dangerous fugitive nabbed in northern Greece