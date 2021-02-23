more-victims-expected-to-come-forward-in-high-profile-rape-case

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

An ongoing child rape investigation against the former artistic director of Greece’s National Theatre is seen widening in the coming days as more people have expressed their intention to come forward with testimonies while judicial authorities have received complaints about three more actors, Kathimerini understands.

Dimitris Lignadis, 56, faces accusations of rape by two men, with both crimes allegedly committed when they were minors. One of them, who lives abroad, says he was raped in 2010, at age 14, while the other says his rape occurred in 2015.

He appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to the charges. Meanwhile, he remains jailed.

The allegations against the three other actors range from sexual harassment to attempted rape.

At the same time, the head of the disciplinary council of the Greek Actors’ has also been summoned to testify in the coming days on the complaints received by the union.