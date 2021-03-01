NEWS

Troubled canteens seek government aid

troubled-canteens-seek-government-aid

School canteen owners and operators are demanding state aid, saying that due to successive lockdowns they have not worked for more than 50 days over the past year.

They said that the €1,334 per month in state support is not enough to support 8,500 small businesses, most of which are owned by single mothers.

A representative of the owners said that, at a minimum, local authorities should provide a 40% discount in rents, otherwise the sector is in danger of “total collapse.”

Education Coronavirus
READ MORE
keeping-schools-open-a-key-gov-t-priority-says-education-minister0
NEWS

Keeping schools open a key gov’t priority, says education minister

greece-delays-school-reopening-plans-after-covid-19-infections-rise0
NEWS

Greece delays school reopening plans after Covid-19 infections rise

attica-viral-load-to-keep-schools-closed0
NEWS

Attica viral load to keep schools closed

greek-high-schools-might-not-reopen-monday0
NEWS

Greek high schools might not reopen Monday

greece-lifts-more-lockdown-curbs-to-open-high-schools-on-feb-10
NEWS

Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open high schools on Feb 1

expert-committee-proposes-reopening-of-secondary-schools0
NEWS

Expert committee proposes reopening of secondary schools