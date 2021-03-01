troubled-canteens-seek-government-aid

School canteen owners and operators are demanding state aid, saying that due to successive lockdowns they have not worked for more than 50 days over the past year.

They said that the €1,334 per month in state support is not enough to support 8,500 small businesses, most of which are owned by single mothers.

A representative of the owners said that, at a minimum, local authorities should provide a 40% discount in rents, otherwise the sector is in danger of “total collapse.”