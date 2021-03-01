further-lockdown-extension-being-mulled-for-attica-through-march-15

Greek health experts recommended on Monday the extension of the current lockdown by at least another week to March 15, citing the existing epidemiological data for the region.

Charalambos Gogos, Professor of Medicine at the University of Patras, and member of the government’s Covid-19 Committee of Experts, told Skai TV on Monday he favored the extension of the hard lockdown until March 15, saying there is a significant viral load in Attica which is combined with an increased pressure on the health system.

“This is the worst possible combination at the moment in Attica,” he said, noting that the next 15 days will be crucial in tackling the spread.

Gogos said current restrictions are not applied properly by the public.

Asked about his advise on how Greeks should celebrate “Tsiknopempti” this Thursday – the Thursday 11 days before the beginning of the Greek Orthodox Lent fast when Greek traditionally gather to eat grilled meat – Gogos said families should not invite guests to prevent the spread of the virus.

Environmental engineering professor Dimosthenis Sarigiannis told ANT1 TV on Monday the virus numbers have not improved much because citizens are not applying the restrictions on movement vigorously.

The efficiency of the existing measures compared to March 2020 is at 45 percent, he said. At the same time, he said the coronavirus mutations also pose a significant problem in halting contagion.

Greek health authorities announced 1,269 new coronavirus cases along with 36 deaths for the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The current hard lockdown, which was initially expected to last until the end of February, was extended last week to March 8.