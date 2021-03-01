NEWS

Greek contender for OECD chair withdraws candidacy

greek-contender-for-oecd-chair-withdraws-candidacy

Former EU Commissioner and socialist minister Anna Diamantopoulou announced on Monday she was withdrawing her candidacy in the race to become the next head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Diamantopoulou was one of three candidates left in the race.

“I decided to withdraw my bid to be SG of the OECD, in an effort to facilitate consensus in the selection process,” she said on her official Twitter account, adding that she was “grateful” to Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his “constant trust and endorsement.”

She also thanked the member-countries whose support placed her candidacy at the third top place.

[Dimitris Alexoudis/ANA-MPA]
