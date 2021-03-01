son-of-n17-victim-reiterates-call-for-koufodinas-to-stop-hunger-strike

The son of one of the victims of November 17 issued a fresh call on Monday for the leftist militant organization’s hitman, Dimitris Koufondinas, to stop a hunger strike that threatens to end his life, as supporters of the jailed terrorist marched in downtown Athens.

“We asked Mr Koufodinas in our announcement to cease his hunger strike and pursue any claims he feels he might have over purported violations of his rights through the judicial channels,” Giorgos Momferatos, the son of publisher Nikos Momferatos, who was killed by Koufodinas on February 21, 1985, said in reference to a recent open letter published with other members of victims’ families.

“We ask the same of his supporters, who do not seem to want him to stop. They appear to have something else in mind,” Momferatos added in comments to Mega TV.

Monday evening’s march comes on top of a string of attacks against political and law enforcement targets over recent days in support of Koufodinas, who has been on a hunger strike for more than seven weeks, demanding to be transferred from a maximum security facility in central Greece to the capital’s Korydallos Prison.

“We regret that terrorism has become a subject of political confrontation once more, because this is what it’s all about,” Momferatos said, adding that he believes the current controversy over the legal merit of Koufodinas’ transfer request is merely a “pretext.”