greece-s-top-military-leadership-remains-unchanged-following-annual-review

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense announced the new composition of Greece’s military leadership. The announcement followed the annual review of the senior military officers (army generals, admirals, and air force generals) on Monday. Despite some changes, it is notable that the four Chiefs of Staff remain unchanged.

Namely, the four are General Konstantinos Floros remaining as Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis as Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Vice Admiral Sylianos Petrakis HN as Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, and Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis as Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff.