special-task-force-will-upgrade-national-cadastre

As part of the efforts to upgrade the National Cadastre, the Digital Governance Ministry is creating a task force of 77 people to undertake the setting up of the cadastral offices across Greece.

It will also extend the right of access to the cadastral database to different engineering specialties and digitize existing archives. At the same time, the ministry is exploring how it can expand the cadastre’s digital services.

The task force, which will deal with all issues related to the transition of the new cadastral structure, has been approved by the European Commission and will be institutionalized through a joint ministerial decision.

Deputy Minister for Special Digital Projects and the Cadastre Giorgos Stylios, who is overseeing the upgrade, told Kathimerini the task force “will consist mainly of engineers, computer scientists and lawyers, who will be hired for three years and will undertake to set up the new structure of the cadastre.”