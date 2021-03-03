macron-to-attend-march-25th-anniversary-in-athens

French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte will attend Greece’s annual celebrations on March 25, commemorating the bicentennial of the beginning of the country’s War of Independence in 1821, a news site said, confirming a previous report by Kathimerini.

However, the anniversary coincides with the European Council meeting (25-26 March), so it is expected that Macron will attend the celebrations in Athens and then fly to Brussels for the summit.

Kathimerini had first reported on October 16, 2020, that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had invited Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Charles to the celebrations, as representatives of the countries that fought against and defeated the Ottoman Navy in the defining Battle of Navarino on October 20 in 1827.

Since then, a Kremlin spokesman said that Putin has no plans to visit Athens.