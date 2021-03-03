NEWS

Macron to attend March 25th anniversary in Athens

macron-to-attend-march-25th-anniversary-in-athens

French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte will attend Greece’s annual celebrations on March 25, commemorating the bicentennial of the beginning of the country’s War of Independence in 1821, a news site said, confirming a previous report by Kathimerini.

However, the anniversary coincides with the European Council meeting (25-26 March), so it is expected that Macron will attend the celebrations in Athens and then fly to Brussels for the summit.

Kathimerini had first reported on October 16, 2020, that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had invited Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Charles to the celebrations, as representatives of the countries that fought against and defeated the Ottoman Navy in the defining Battle of Navarino on October 20 in 1827.

Since then, a Kremlin spokesman said that Putin has no plans to visit Athens.

1821 Anniversary
READ MORE
pm-urges-greeks-to-persevere-with-coronavirus-measures0
COVID MEASURES

PM urges Greeks to persevere with coronavirus measures

sakellaropoulou-to-visit-nea-epidavros-on-sunday0
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou to visit Nea Epidavros on Sunday

prince-charles-to-attend-greece-s-bicentennial-if-conditions-allow0
NEWS

Prince Charles to attend Greece’s bicentennial if conditions allow

macron-putin-prince-charles-to-attend-march-25th-anniversary-sources-say0
NEWS

Macron, Putin, Prince Charles to attend March 25th anniversary, sources say

church-to-play-active-role-in-honoring-the-revolution0
NEWS

Church to play active role in honoring the revolution

tsipras-cautions-turkey-over-provocations-urges-bold-decisions-on-coronavirus0
NEWS

Tsipras cautions Turkey over provocations, urges ‘bold decisions’ on coronavirus