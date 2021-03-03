SYRIZA says party MP’s comment on terror group ‘unfortunate’

Greece’s main opposition on Wednesday distanced itself from a comment of one of its lawmakers on the now-defunct terrorist group November 17, describing it as “unfortunate.”

SYRIZA MP Thodoris Dritsas provoked a backlash on Tuesday after stating that November 17, of which jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was a leading member, had not intimidated anyone.

“I do not think anyone has been intimidated by the actions of these organizations. No one has been intimidated by November 17. On the contrary, the Greek people have been terrorized by many other policies,” Dritsas told One TV, adding that the government’s stance toward Koufodinas, who is on a hunger strike to demand a prison transfer, is vindictive.

“Yesterday’s statement by Thodoris Dritsas was unfortunate. It does not express either him or SYRIZA. Besides, he clarified it immediately with his additional statement in no uncertain terms,” SYRIZA said in a press release.

“There’s an ideological abyss that separates the Left and the progressive faction from terrorism. Because for us, human life is the supreme value.”

On Tuesday, the ruling party had asked Alexis Tsipras to respond to Dritsas’ statement, saying it “brutally insults” the memory of the 23 people who have been killed by the group and “show complete contempt for the pain of the families that mourn the loss of their loved ones.”