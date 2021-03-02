NEWS

MP remarks on terror group causes backlash

SYRIZA MP Thodoris Dritsas provoked a backlash on Tuesday after stating that the deadly November 17 terror group, of which jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was a leading member, had not intimidated anyone.

“I do not think anyone has been intimidated by the actions of these organizations. No one has been intimidated by November 17. On the contrary, the Greek people have been terrorized by many other policies,” Dritsas told One TV, adding that the government’s stance toward Koufodinas, who is on a hunger strike to demand a prison transfer, is vindictive.

“The government is acting in a retaliatory and illegal manner because most of the victims of November 17 and Dimitris Koufodinas belonged to the right wing,” Dritsas said, while denouncing the government, claiming that it is not complying with the law. 

In response, ruling New Democracy called on SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to take a stand on the statements by Dritsas, calling them “inadmissible for a representative of a parliamentary party.”

Center-left Movement for Change described the comments by Dritsas as “unacceptable, ahistorical and provocative.” “Terrorism is the enemy of democracy,” it said.

