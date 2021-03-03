NEWS

Strong quake strikes central Greece; felt in wider region

strong-quake-strikes-central-greece-felt-in-wider-region
People gather in the square of the city of Larissa after the strong earthquake that hit the area on Wednesday. [Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]

A strong 6.0-magnitude tremor hit a region northwest of the city of Larissa in central Greece on Wednesday morning, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said in its final reading, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

An initial report by the institute measured the tremor at 5.9 on the Richter scale.

It hit a region 24 kilometres northwest of the city of Larissa, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake struck 16 minutes after noon, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the institute said. It was followed by three aftershocks measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale (12.19 p.n.), 4.2 (12.26 p.m.) and 4.9 (12.34 p.m.).

Television footage from Larissa showed people gathering onto the main square for protection against possible falling debris.

The regional governor of Thessaly, Costas Agorastos, told state-run broadcaster ERT that so far there were no reports of damages.

The quake was felt in several parts of western Greece and even Athens. 

Earthquake
READ MORE
moderate-quake-hits-thiva-felt-in-athens0
EARTHQUAKE

Moderate quake hits Thiva, felt in Athens

quake-of-magnitude-5-0-strikes-near-greek-town-of-nafpaktos0
NEWS

Quake of magnitude 5.0 strikes near Greek town of Nafpaktos

mild-tremor-rattles-tripoli0
NEWS

Mild tremor rattles Tripoli

island-of-lesvos-jolted-by-quakes0
NEWS

Island of Lesvos jolted by quakes

new-moderate-tremor-hits-lesvos0
NEWS

New moderate tremor hits Lesvos

magnitude-5-0-earthquake-rattles-lesvos0
NEWS

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Lesvos